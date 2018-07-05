Maersk Line achieves new landmark by rendering first mile logistics solutions for imports of refrigerated cargo into India

Maersk Line, the global containerised division of the Maersk Group, has announced its successful execution of first mile service for imports of live apple saplings from Verona, Italy to Sonepat, India for a leading importer of apple saplings.

This was a first ever store-door of reefers handled successfully by Maersk Line where intermodal transportation, Customs clearance and documentation at origin was seamlessly executed.

Maersk Line is committed to provide its global partners an innovative solution and ease of doing business when it comes to logistical support, especially for reefer cargo. With the successful shipment of apple saplings, Maersk Line has achieved yet another milestone of delivering one-stop logistics solution when it comes to perishable cargo, said a release.

Commented Mr Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk Line (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives), “We always help our partners throughout the globe in seamless logistical integrated solutions. This too is in the same direction and is a testimony to the complete set solutions we provide to our partners. This cargo was highly perishable and hence it was essential to leverage our reefer expertise in delivering the best logistical solution here to the client. We will continue to work with partners across the globe to provide the best SD reefer solutions which would be mutually beneficial.”

Source : Exim News Service